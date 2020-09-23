CLEAR alert discontinued for missing San Antonio man last seen on northeast side

28-year-old Anthony Eugene Smith went missing September 21.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued the CLEAR alert for Anthony Eugene Smith, who went missing September 21.

Local authorities are searching for a San Antonio man who went missing Monday night, September 21.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, 28-year-old Anthony Eugene Smith was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday in the 12300 block of Starcrest on the city's northeast side.

SAPD says Smith is 5'11" weighing 200 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities issued a CLEAR Alert for Smith, whose disappearance law enforcement officials believe poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with any information regarding Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.