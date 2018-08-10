Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — Some animals were able to find their forever homes this weekend with the help of one organization and HEB.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society partnered up with HEB to help the community adopt a new member in their family during the free event Clear the Shelter.

HEB covered the adoption expenses and even gave out pet supplies for new owners.

According to members of the Gulf Coast Humane Society, even though this was their first time holding the event, they were happy with the turnout.

"We came into it brand new not doing this before so we didn't really have a goal. So 37 is awesome, so we're really pleased with that number. Out on our adoption floor, we have about 67 more, and that doesn't include cats," executive director Sharon Ray said.

