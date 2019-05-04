CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that Cleo Rodriguez Jr. will be stepping down from his role as the Chamber's president and chief executive officer.

Rodriguez held the job since August of 2017. He will remain in Corpus Christi and become the executive director of the National Migrant Seasonal Head Start Association, the job he held before joining the Chamber.

Chamber officials said they will now begin a nationwide search for a new president and CEO.