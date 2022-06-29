Most Nueces County offices will be closed for Fourth of July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Fourth of July approaching, many offices across Nueces County will be closed next Monday.
Most County offices, including the courthouse complex will be closed next Monday. Additional closures that will take place will include:
1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd.
Robstown, TX 78380
115 S Ash
Bishop, TX 78343
Nueces County Courthouse
901 Leopard St.
Floor: 6 Room: 601
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Community Centers: Closed
Animal Control
4540 FM 892
Robstown, TX 78380
County Facilities Remaining Open Include:
Nueces County Coastal Parks
- Horace Caldwell Pier
- I.B. MaGee Beach Park
- Padre Balli Park
- Briscoe King Pavilion
- Packery Channel Park
Nueces County Inland Parks
- Hazel Bazemore Park
- John J. Sablatura Park
