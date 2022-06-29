Most Nueces County offices will be closed for Fourth of July

Check the detailed list to see what facilities will remain open.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Fourth of July approaching, many offices across Nueces County will be closed next Monday.

Most County offices, including the courthouse complex will be closed next Monday. Additional closures that will take place will include:

1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd.

Robstown, TX 78380

115 S Ash

Bishop, TX 78343

Nueces County Courthouse

901 Leopard St.

Floor: 6 Room: 601

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Community Centers : Closed

Animal Control

4540 FM 892

Robstown, TX 78380

County Facilities Remaining Open Include :

Nueces County Coastal Parks

Horace Caldwell Pier

I.B. MaGee Beach Park

Padre Balli Park

Briscoe King Pavilion

Packery Channel Park

Nueces County Inland Parks

Hazel Bazemore Park

John J. Sablatura Park

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.