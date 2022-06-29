x
Most Nueces County offices will be closed for Fourth of July

Check the detailed list to see what facilities will remain open.
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Fourth of July approaching, many offices across Nueces County will be closed next Monday. 

Most County offices, including the courthouse complex will be closed next Monday. Additional closures that will take place will include: 

Keach Family Library

1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd.
Robstown, TX 78380

Bishop County Library

115 S Ash
Bishop, TX 78343

County Law Library

Nueces County Courthouse
901 Leopard St.
Floor: 6 Room: 601
Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Community Centers: Closed

Animal Control

4540 FM 892
Robstown, TX 78380

County Facilities Remaining Open Include:

Nueces County Coastal Parks

  • Horace Caldwell Pier
  • I.B. MaGee Beach Park
  • Padre Balli Park
  • Briscoe King Pavilion
  • Packery Channel Park

Nueces County Inland Parks

  • Hazel Bazemore Park
  • John J. Sablatura Park

    

