Closing arguments given in Robert Simmons trial, the man accused of hitting a woman with his car in 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury deliberations began Thursday at the Nueces County Courthouse in the trial of Robert Simmons.
Simmons is charged with two counts of manslaughter, one for intoxication manslaughter for the accident that killed Mari Ybarra back in 2017.
Thursday, Simmons said that some evidence was left out of his case; specifically what was in his system once he got to the hospital.
"If they did not tamper with the evidence that DPS blood work should have showed fentanyl. I have the paperwork right here from the hospital. Do I not have the right to a fair trial or not?" Simmons said.
Proceeding Judge Missy Medary said Thursday that evidence is not allowed to be added to the trial and that it's in the hands of the jurors now.
The defense is arguing Ybarra jumped in front of his car while he was driving. The state said Simmons saw Ybarra before crashing his car and was in the process of swerving to avoid running into the car in front of him.
The trial is set to resume tomorrow since no verdict was given Thursday. 3NEWS will keep you updated once the jurors come to a decision.
