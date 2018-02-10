Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The fate of man now lies in the hands of jurors with a week-long trial coming to an end.

On Tuesday closing arguments were heard from 29-year-old David Davila defense team and District Attorney Mark Gonzalez

As closing arguments began in the trial, Gonzalez told jurors Davila is guilty.

"I have 30 minutes to argue a case that I believe in not only do I believe that this man killed Alex Torres on January 13 of 2015, but I believed I proved it during this week," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez wrapped up the capital murder case in a defining moment by showing jurors "a key" piece of evidence.

"This is the bullet that went through a door. this is the bullet that entered a young man's entering the front part, exiting the back, killing him," Gonzalez said.

Davila's attorney Lisa Greenberg asked jurors to listen carefully to closing statements and to remember the evidence.

"I ask you all to be brave. The state is going to come up to here. Also, remember what's true and not true, what they wish was true. Also, I'm going to ask you to be brave because i is hard to stand up here with a grieving family," Greenberg said.

Greenberg told JURORS the following statement: "If you convict to give them closure and it's not the right person you've done nobody any favors."

It took Corpus Christi police a little over a year to make an arrest.

Since 2016 Davila has been in the Nueces County Jail.

Gonzalez gave law enforcement high praise for "getting a killer off the streets." Gonzalez wrapped up with closing remarks and a final charge to the jury.

"If you guys let him go, if you guys let this murderer go that's on you. That's on every one of you here. To say that the evidence that we provided wasn't good enough. The evidence that we should you guys aren't good enough, and that's ok with you then that's fine," Gonzalez said. "I can tell any reporter that comes and asks me. I can tell their family, ma'am, we fought we did what we thought was right, we charged the people whom we thought, and the jury didn't believe them."

The jury will continue to deliberate on Wednesday, and if Davila is found guilty, he could get life in prison without the possibility of parole.

