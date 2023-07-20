Closure of popular Corpus Christi eatery sheds light on industry struggles

Whether your business is new or old, building community relationships is the core of becoming a long-standing restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A social media post announcing the closure of 8TE, a popular Corpus Christi restaurant specializing in "modern American" cuisine, is bringing attention to the challenges new and old restaurants are facing.

3NEWS spoke with the Kathy Snapka, the owner of the popular drive inn Snapka's, that has served many in Corpus Christi for over 70 years.

"The restaurant business itself is hard," she said.

Snapka said economical challenges impact restaurants just as hard as any other business.

"Issues with food cost, how do we make sure that the price point is ok," she said.

Sometimes, prices aren't the only issue Snapka has to think about. Having enough staff on duty is also an important factor.

"Keeping in mind the increase in food prices. Sometimes we'll have somebody who retires or is ill and have a labor shortage," he said.

Despite some potential setbacks, Snapka said that she feels consistency is what sets them apart from other restaurants.

"Customers that like to come back and go to a place that they remember, with the food that they remember, and kind of have a feeling of being at home," she said.

San Miguel Restaurant server Selena Perez said that one thing that is difficult to do as a new restaurant is getting the word out.

"We opened Monday, and I mean at first it was pretty chill. And then I posted on Facebook, and people came at lunch time and it got busy," she said.

Perez said one strategy that the restaurant is utilizing is implementing word of mouth.

"We put out specials, and then we tell our customers to bring in more people so we can have a great business," she said.

Whether your business is new or old, Snapka said building community relationships is the core of becoming a long-standing restaurant.

"Come by and keep supporting us, it's what keeps independents like Snapka's Drive Inn in business, is the loyalty of the people in the area to come by and enjoy a good meal with us," she said.

San Miguel Restaurant, is on 200 North Staples Street. They close at 3pm during the week and they specialize in Mexican cuisine. They're also looking for more servers.

Snapka's Drive Inns have two locations - one on Leopard Street and the other on Weber Road.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!