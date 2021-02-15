Closures across the Coastal Bend due to winter weather

Here's a list of closures across the Coastal Bend due to the inclement weather.

Due to the winter weather in the Coastal Bend many businesses across the Coastal Bend are closed Monday and some are closing Tuesday as well. Here’s what you need to know.

Schools:

Many schools across the Coastal Bend are closed due to weather conditions. For a full list, click here.

Driscoll Children’s quick care clinics:

Due to the inclement weather all Driscoll Children’s quick care clinics will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Texas State Aquarium:

Due to weather conditions the Texas State Aquarium is closed Monday, February 15.

The aquarium says all the animals are safe during the winter weather and they plan to reopen on Tuesday, February 16 at 12:00 p.m.

South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center:

The center says all of the reptiles and parrots are safe indoors.

City of Corpus Christi offices:

Due to icy road conditions, road and bridge closures and severe cold and inclement weather most city offices will be closed on Monday.

Municipal Court: Closed. All in person and virtual hearings scheduled for Monday, February 15 are cancelled.

Corpus Christi International Airport: The airport terminal will remain open through the duration of the weather event to provide customer service to tenants and travelers who may need assistance. Airport Operations Personnel are actively monitoring weather conditions on the airfield 24 hour a day. Should icy conditions develop on runways or taxiways, Airport managers will take the appropriate measures to maintain safety standards at CCIA. This could include closing taxiways and runways at some point.

Solid Waste: No residential collections Monday, February 15. Monday routes will be collected beginning Tuesday and into Wednesday and possibly Thursday with before and after hour services around regular routes.

Closed: Cefe Valenzuela Landfill, FM 2444 & County Road 20

Closed: J.C. Elliott Collection Center and Transfer Station located at Hwy 286 and Ayers Street.

Health District: COVID-19 Call Center Closed until Tuesday, February 16.

COVID-19 Call Center Closed until Tuesday, February 16. Al Kruse Tennis Center Closed Monday.

Closed Monday. H-E-B Tennis Center Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Closed Monday and Tuesday. Golf Courses – Municipal Golf Centers (Oso Beach and Lozano) – Closed Monday.

– – Closed Monday. Public Pools (Collier and Corpus Christi Natatorium) – Closed Saturday - Tuesday

(Collier and Corpus Christi Natatorium) – Closed Saturday - Tuesday Gymnasiums (Ben Garza and CC Gym) – Closed Monday and Tuesday

(Ben Garza and CC Gym) – Closed Monday and Tuesday Senior Centers & Curbside meals program - Closed Monday – Tuesday (members will receive frozen meals on Friday for next week’s closures)

- Closed Monday – Tuesday (members will receive frozen meals on Friday for next week’s closures) Home Delivered Meals – Closed (Shelf-stable meals were provided Friday, February 12 to clients for this week during closure)

– Closed (Shelf-stable meals were provided Friday, February 12 to clients for this week during closure) Valentine Trunk or Treat Drive Thru at Salinas Park – Cancelled on Saturday, February 13 rescheduled February 20

City of George West offices:

Due to the inclement weather in the Coastal Bend the City of George West offices will be closed on Monday, February 15.

Bee County Offices:

Due to the winter weather Bee County offices will be closed on Tuesday, February 16.

