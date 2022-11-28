Club Q shooting suspect's mother accused of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Laura Voepel, 45, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The mother of the person accused of killing five people and injuring several others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub Nov. 19 is facing charges for her alleged conduct hours after the shooting, court documents show.

Laura Voepel, 45, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The disorderly conduct charge is for making unreasonable noise near a private residence, according to a summons. The resisting arrest charge is for physical force/violence against a police officer, the document says.

The alleged crimes happened the morning of Nov. 20 at an apartment on Union Boulevard.

Hours earlier, five people were killed and 22 were injured as a result of the shooting at Club Q. Seventeen of those people were injured by gunshots, and five suffered other physical injuries, Colorado Springs Police said.

Voepel is the mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the shooting.

The summons says Voepel "was warned multiple times to stop yelling or she would be arrested for disorderly conduct."

"Subject continued to make unreasonable noise directly next to multiple apartments," the summons says. "While I attempted to place subject into custody, she became combative by physically resisting officers control by force."

Voepel was not booked into jail. Her next court appearance is set for Jan. 25.

The Denver Gazette reported last week that Voepel has three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of California and an arson charge out of Bexar County, Texas. That arson charge was reduced to a lesser charge.

Voepel was sentenced to five years of probation in Aug. 2013 and did not complete the probation terms, which were set to expire Aug. 2018, according to court records obtained by The Gazette.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Springs Club Q shooting