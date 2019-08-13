CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The number you dial when you need help is 911. What happens in an emergency when you're in a newly annexed area of Corpus Christi and who will respond?

The City of Corpus Christi recently annexed parts of San Patricio county. Law enforcement officials said the problem is some of the 911 calls from newly annexed areas are going to an agency that's farther away.

Annexed areas include some land between Aransas Pass and Gregory and between Ingleside and Gregory.

The question that arises is when someone calls 911 is that call going to go to Ingleside, San Patricio County, Portland or Corpus Christi? According to officials, when people call 911 in the areas, some the calls go to Corpus Christi's dispatchers at MetroCom rather than the dispatchers closest to them.

"This meeting today was primarily about communications is to get our dispatchers to roll the right apparatus to the right locations to the right entity," Oscar Rivera, said San Patricio County Sheriff.

San Patricio officials want dispatchers at MetroCom to be trained to know where to send the calls.

Officials said time matters and they don't want to waste it on fighting about jurisdiction lines because safety comes first.

In July, area officials met to talk about the emergency response after the annex, and they will meet again to talk about EMS response next.

The priority for officials is getting help to people first and fastest, then worrying about who gets the paperwork later.

