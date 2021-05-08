Coast Guard assists Corpus Christi police in search for suspect after car chase results in shooting

Police said the two men were both in their vehicles chasing each other when when they reached the intersection of Morgan and Espinosa. That's when one opened fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to the scene of a shooting just before 7 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Morgan Avenue and Espinosa Street after what began as a car chase between two men in their late 20's.

According to police, the two men were both in their vehicles chasing each other when when they reached the intersection of Morgan and Espinosa.

One of the drivers, a 27-year-old male, fired multiple shots at the other driver, a 29-year-old male, striking him once in the leg.

Police said the 27-year-old suspect took off in his car, but a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter that happened to be in the area joined in the search for the suspect vehicle. He was eventually found at a home on Southland Drive.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

CCPD said they are still investigating what led to the shooting, but the 27-year-old driver now faces charges of at least aggravated assault.