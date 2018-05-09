South Padre Island (KIII News) — The U.S. Coast Guard crews assisted a fishing vessel Tuesday night that was taking on water 30 miles northeast of South Padre Island.

Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report that the vessel Cosa Fina was taking on water and was in need of assistance.

South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crews and an Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew were launched to assist the Cosa Fina. Once on scene, the boat crew of the SPC-LE passed a dewatering pump to the vessel.

Crewmembers of Cosa Fina were able to keep pace with the rate of flooding with the use of the dewatering pump until the source of the water was secured.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo escorted the Cosa Fina to shore.

