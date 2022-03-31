Coast Guard and Border Patrol assist with migrant bail out on Up River Road

Instead of pulling over, the driver took off before 10 people believed to be from Guatemala ran out of the vehicle and into the nearby brush.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bailout near Up River Road and I-37 kept the Coast Guard and Border Patrol busy this Thursday afternoon.

Four migrants were caught, while six remain on the run.

Authorities say it started as a routine traffic stop, just after 12:30 p.m. when Nueces County constables attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver took off before 10 people believed to be from Guatemala ran out of the vehicle and into the nearby brush.

Coast Guard crews were called to the scene with their helicopter to help search the area.

Nueces County Constables Sergeant Antonio Aguilar commented, "We don't know what they're carrying. We don't know their reasons for being in the country. They might just be here looking for a better life, better way of life, or they could have other reasons for coming into the country."

Constables reported no injuries, and said no drugs or weapons were found inside of the abandoned vehicle.

