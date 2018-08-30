Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The U.S. Coast Guard is being credited for the capture of a pair of illegal Mexican fishing boats, also known as lanchas, and their crews.

Coast Guard crews were running an interdiction Tuesday and stopped two boats and arrested seven fishermen. Authorities were able to seize fishing gear and illegally caught fish along with the boat.

Since October 2017, the Coast Guard in Corpus Christi has been able to stop 56 lanchas.

