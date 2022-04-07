U.S. Coast Guard's Coastal Bend chapter holds Change of Command Ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Change of Command Ceremony took place at Corpus Christi's Coast Guard Air Station, early Friday afternoon.
The Coastal Bend chapter split up their sector and air station into two individual units.
Captain Jason Gunning assumed command of the newly established Sector Corpus Christi, while Captain Hans Govertsen retained command of Air Station Corpus Christi, according to a Facebook post the Coast Guard shared about the event.
They added that "it is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command."
Congressman Michael Cloud and Mayor Paulette Guarjado were also in the crowd during Friday's ceremony.
