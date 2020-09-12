Coast Guard crew rescued while responding to boating emergency

All crew members were taken to the hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Well, there's an old saying, 'no good deed goes unpunished,' and that could have been the case for four members of the local Coast Guard who were sent to help a stranded boater.

An emergency call came into the Port Aransas station around 8 p.m. Tuesday for a stranded boater who had run out of gas. The Coast Guard launched their 29-foot response boat to head out to the area, which was near some jetties.

While on the way, the Coast Guard boat ended up stranded itself after running up on the jetties, while the crew was on board.

All crew members were taken to Bay Area Hospital to be checked out, officials from the Coast Guard said, and all were found to be okay.

As for the stranded boater, the folks at "Sea Tow" ended up bringing them fuel.