Copano Bay (KIII News) — The U.S. Coast Guard had a successful rescue Saturday after a man fell from a boat in Copano Bay near Rockport.

A Corpus Christi watchstander received a call from the operator of the boat saying a man had fallen into the water but could not be found. An air station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and station Port Aransas boat crew were called to the scene.

When crews arrived they said they could hear the person in the water screaming for help, but could not see him. Eventually, they spotted the man in the water and were able to save him.

The man did not ask for any medical assistance.

