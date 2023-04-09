Coast Guard in Corpus Christi gives boater safety reminders in time for Labor Day

Captain Michael Cintron with the U.S. Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector said “75 percent out of all recreational boating fatalities are drownings."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the extended holiday weekend and the official end of summer, many residents and visitors of the Coastal Bend will be heading to the beach and looking to take to the water.

U.S. Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector Captain Michael Cintron has some warnings, especially if you get on a boat. He says operating recreational vessels may be even more complex than operating your car, taking into account the wind, waves and currents.

"If you include alcohol in that, especially if you've been out for a long period of time in the hot sun, it can really increase the risk of being inebriated while operating the vessel and getting some type of accident,” Cintron said. “And possibly a fatal accident injuring yourself and others on the water.”

According to the 'Coast Guards 2022 Recreational Boating Statistics’, nationwide last year there were 215 vessel accidents where alcohol was a contributing factor which led to 88 deaths and 148 injuries. Captain Cintron stresses you should be prepared with supplies when heading out on the water.

"75 percent out of all recreational boating fatalities are drownings,” he said. “80 percent of those victims were not wearing life jackets. So that's issue number 1. Issue number 2, plan ahead of time when you're deciding to go out on the water."