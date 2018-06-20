The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the accidental death of a long-time harbor pilot here in Corpus Christi.

Captain Louis Adams was one of only 19 people at the port who have the expertise to guide big tankers through the ship channel. Captain Adams had been doing it for some 27 years, but this past Saturday, while he and another pilot were boarding a docked vessel in the port the small metal gangway they were on suddenly collapsed.

The collapse sent both men into the water. By the time help arrived, Adams, who was 65 years old was not conscious. He leaves behind his wife Karen and two adult children.



