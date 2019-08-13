CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard have joined the investigation regarding an incident with a ferry in Port Aransas.

On Monday, a ferry in Port Aransas had to be evacuated after a massive vessel passing through the ship channel came too close to the ferry.

Passengers were trying to cross the ship channel from Port Aransas to Aransas Pass.

According to witnesses, the ferry was near full when TX-DOT crews began telling people to evacuate when an LNG ship passing through the channel inbound to Cheniere energy took too wide a turn causing the ferry to follow emergency protocols.

Reports indicate that everyone was okay and no collision happened.

The Coast Guard and Port of Corpus Christi are both investigating in the case.

