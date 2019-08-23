CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A message from the Coast Guard Thursday night -- they want to make sure you think twice before going out on a chartered boat without checking to see if they have the proper licenses.

The Coast Guard calls the annual campaign 'Operation Reel it In,' and they team up with Texas Parks and Wildlife personnel to make sure that charter boats are legal and safe.

"You should def not be afraid to ask," Lt. Richard Gonzalez said. "So if you get on a boat, ask for licensing, coast guard licensing. And if they can't produce it or don't have it. I would consider twice before going out."

The Coast Guard is responsible for inspecting all boats including charter fishing boats and dolphin tours.

