Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker off Port Aransas

The 30-year-old man was taken to shore where medics were waiting to transfer him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A man who was injured on a tanker vessel was rescued by Corpus Christi Coast Guard on Tuesday near Port Aransas.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi found and rescued the man who had a laceration on his shin.

So far there is no update on his condition.

