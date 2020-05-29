The Coast Guard had to rescue a crew member from an offshore vessel yesterday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector / Air Station Corpus Christi received a request for medical evacuation for a 45-year old man on the vessel about seven miles offshore. The man was experiencing arm pain and shortness of breath.

A helicopter crew was dispatched to the scene and lifted the crew member from the vessel and he was then transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline.

