The Coast Guard had to rescue a crew member from an offshore vessel yesterday afternoon.
Coast Guard Sector / Air Station Corpus Christi received a request for medical evacuation for a 45-year old man on the vessel about seven miles offshore. The man was experiencing arm pain and shortness of breath.
A helicopter crew was dispatched to the scene and lifted the crew member from the vessel and he was then transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline.
