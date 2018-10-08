Corpus Christi (KIII News) — U.S. Coast Guard had another successful day Thursday afternoon after recovering a man from an 87-foot fishing vessel 17 miles southeast of Port Aransas.

The sector and air station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a request for a medevac for a 57-year-old man who was suffering from abdominal pains. The captain of the vessel, Capt. H-W requested the watchstanders.

An air station Corpus Christi MH65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived at the scene hoisting the man and transporting him to the airfield at the sector and air station Corpus Christi.

The man was later transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII