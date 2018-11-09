Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The Coast Guard rescued two fishermen Monday morning after their fishing vessel began taking on water 35 miles east of Port Aransas.

Around midnight Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification that the fishing vessel Jenna Dawn was disabled and taking on water.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew.

Once crewmembers were on the scene, the two fishermen were transferred from the vessel to the RB-M and taken back to shore.

