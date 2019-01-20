CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scary moments for kayakers Saturday morning south of Kingsville when they had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.

Crews got the call that two kayakers near Baffin Bay were forced to get out of their kayaks because of high winds and rough seas.

Crews were able to get both of them onto The Riviera Boat Ramp parking lot.

Thankfully they were not hurt and will be ok.

Officials say this is a big reminder to any local surfers to be cautious of the water, especially during this type of windy weather.