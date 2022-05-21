Coast Guard offers safety preparation assistance ahead of National Safe Boating Week

National statistics show that boating accidents and deaths went up around 25% between 2019 and 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Near the finish line of Beach to Bay was another event which was designed to try to save lives out on the water.

At the Lawrence St. T-Head, the Coast Guard was urging people to put safety first when they get out on the water over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

This was done as part of a kickoff for National Safe Boating Week. National statistics show that boating accidents and deaths went up around 25% between 2019 and 2020.

3NEWS spoke with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Roy Pell about how to make sure you're prepared for a day out on the water.

"If you have any questions about what the proper safety equipment for your boat is, the Coast Guard Auxiliary will come to you and do a free vessel safety check," Pell explained. "Check for safety equipment and other possible infractions, and get you up to speed and get you knowledgeable on what you need to be."

Pell said it's important to always wear a life jacket and be sure not to drive drunk out on the water. He also advised everyone to be prepared for an emergency and to be patient if you call the Coast Guard for help.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.