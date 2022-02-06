Coast Guard searching for shrimping captain who has fallen overboard

Officials say 40-year old Michael Ramirez fell overboard from a commercial shipping vessel near Port Aransas. He was not wearing a life jacket.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Coast Guard are searching for 40-year old Michael Ramirez who fell overboard from a commercial shrimping vessel near Port Aransas around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Ramirez stands 6-feet, roughly 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and boots. Ramirez was not wearing a life jacket when he went overboard.

Officials with the Coast Guard received a call around 7 a.m. that the captain of the shrimp boat Lady Nora had slipped and fallen overboard roughly 7 miles northeast of the Port A. jetties.

Currently a helicopter crew and a Ocean Sentry aircraft crew from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi are underway in the search. Multiple response boats are also involved.

Not only that, but a good Samaritan has joined in to help; the commercial fishing vessel Mr. Webb.

If you have any information please contact Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.

This is a developing story, so stay with us for updates.

