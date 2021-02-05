Texas EquuSearch joins search for missing person ejected from boat near Matagorda

Five people were on the boat when it struck a piling in the water. Three were found with minor injuries and one was found dead, Texas EquuSearch said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas EquuSearch has joined the search for the missing person who was ejected from a boat in the Colorado River near Matagorda.

The missing boater has been identified as 24-year-old Jacob Langley, EquuSearch officials confirmed.

Langley went missing when he and four others went out on a 30-foot fishing boat at 2 a.m. Saturday, Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch said.

At about 5 a.m., the boat reportedly struck a piling in the water and all five people were ejected, the Coast Guard confirmed. A piling is a support beam in the water for a dock or some kind of other structure.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recovered four of the boaters. Three of them were found with minor injuries and one was found unresponsive.

Langley has been missing since the crash.

Texas EquuSearch said they are taking a special interest in the search for Langley because he is a close relative to two longtime, dedicated members of the Texas EquuSearch team.

The other agencies involved in the search for Langley are:

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Matagorda County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information on this case, please call the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office at 979-245-5526 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

KHOU11 Reporter Matt Dougherty has an interview set up with Tim Miller and will have more on this story on KHOU11 News at 5:30 p.m.

