Coastal Advisory in effect until Monday morning due to Hurricane Ida's impact on the coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Through Monday morning, a Small Craft Advisory, a Coastal Food Advisory, and a high risk for rip tides are in effect because of hurricane Ida. Local officials warn beach goers to be vigilant.

"Anytime that you see a storm coming into the Gulf, we're going to get increased water on the beach. Water's going to end up on the dunes, you'll see a lot of Coastal Flood Advisory's from the National Weather Service, and obviously rougher waters," said Weston Beseda, the Assistant Chief of ESD #2.

Like any other day, lifeguards are out keeping an eye on beach goers and now, with increased activity on the coast, they're ready to shift gears if needed.

"In the event that there's flooding on the beach, then the lifeguards are monitoring on their mobile units," said Lisa Oliver of the City of Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation department.

Coastal advisory's or not, Beseda said always respect the water.

"The water is an extremely dangerous, but enjoyable part of our community and they should be very aware of what they're in, what they're around so our services won't be needed," Beseda added.