Medicare open enrollment now underway, Coastal Bend agency helping residents through the process

Enrolling for Medicare can be overwhelming, but the good news is there's a place you can turn to right here in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is the beginning of Medicare enrollment, and luckily the Coastal Bend has resources to help residents in registration.

Area Agency on Aging/Aging and Disability Resource Center Director, Viola Monrreal understands the complexities of Medicare registration, and assists residents in filling out their applications.

“To understand some of the actual language, there's things that change every single year,” Monrreal said.

Coastal Bend resident Yvette Ramirez, uses the center as a resource to complete her application every year.

“I don't understand it very well,” Ramirez said.

In addition to herself, Ramirez also helps her mother complete her Medicare application as well. Ramirez wants to make sure she is asking all the correct questions about her plan.

“It's easier for me coming here than doing it by myself, or doing it online because sometimes you have a lot of questions,” Ramirez said.

According to Monrreal, the program makes it easier for residents like Ramirez who might not understand the underlying details of medical coverage.

“Many times an individual will receive a letter from their insurance provider stating that certain medications are no longer being covered. There's an increase in the cost of medications and this is the perfect opportunity for them to do comparisons to see what's out there,” Monrreal said.

Experts such as True Northern Insurance Agency Broker, Raymond Scott want residents to know the full extent of their options.

“What we can do as a broker is show them a variety of companies that we work with that can fit their needs,” Scott said.

With experts filling in the blanks, residents like Ramirez felt comfortable enough to enroll in a plan.

“You come out very satisfied with the things they explain, and you can see them in your insurance,” Ramirez said.

The agency will be helping out throughout the entire enrollment period, here's when and where.

Open Enrollment Clinic at AAA of the Coastal Bend October 22, 2021 8:00 am – 12 Noon ( you should have the flyer)

November 10, 2021 Garden Senior Center Open Enrollment Clinic from 10:00 am – 12:00 Noon

Portland Senior Center October 20, 2021 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Drive through clinic with face to face appointments available

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center November 23, 2021 10:00 am – 12:00 noon

Duval County Date Pending call AAACB for additional information 361-883-3935

