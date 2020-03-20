ROCKPORT, Texas — For those who don't want to wait in long lines for meat or chicken, both of which are currently in high demand at the grocery stores, there is an alternative -- you could go fishing.

Fishing Guide Charlie Newton works out of Rockport and told 3News you actually don't need a boat to go out and fish for supper. You can do it from the shore or a pier and come back with quite a catch.

Newton's family business in Rockport is called Redfish Charters. 3News met with Newton at the Rockport Pier off Market Street. Fisherman Shane Palmer was there too. His goal was to catch some nice redfish to help feed his family.

Palmer said some friends told him that they had caught some large redfish Thursday night so that's why he was out there on Friday. He believes anyone can try their luck out there.

While fishing may not be for everyone, or even an option for some folks, it is one sure way to beat the lines at the grocery store.

