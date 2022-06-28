Coastal Bend area agencies respond to more migrant crossings

Mike Tamez with the Nueces County Crime Interdiction Unit said smuggling bodies is a money making business with little regard for human life.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement in Kleberg County are seeing an increase in migrants entering illegally.

It sometimes results in pursuits, and other times, with people in need of rescue, often after it's to late.

Last week, local law enforcement responded to a call out of Robstown where 10 migrants were found in a train car in serious condition.

This past weekend, Kleberg County officials discovered the bodies of two migrants near a creek. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza with Kleberg County said it is becoming a new reality.

"What took place in San Antonio is becoming a normal occurrence, or becoming normal and that is disturbing," Garza said.

According to Garza, Highway 77 has been notorious for its smuggling.

"Weapons, money, drugs, not to far away from the checkpoint," Garza said. Now human trafficking is a major factor taking over everything."

"Typically what we see is from Roma to McAllen, a lot of that traffic goes straight up 281," Tamez said. "Also, a lot of that traffic cuts across and goes to Rivera, Robstown and Kingsville, because there is a lot more traffic to blend in on 77 than 281."

Garza said the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office is seeing a spike in migrant pursuits. It's something Garza and his department are struggling to handle because of short staff.

Above all, the dangerous pursuits can lead to bailouts, which can put everyone at risk.

"It's sad but this is the reality, and its not going to stop. In fact we are just worried it's going to increase," Garza said.

