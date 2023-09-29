Coastal Bend area sees 46 reported cases of typhus this year

The City of Corpus Christi said they see the illness here in South Texas because of our tropical climate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 46 cases of a flea borne illness called typhus have been reported in the Coastal Bend this year.

It is caused by a bite from the an infected flea.

Fleas that carry the infection can be found on stray or wild animals like cats, dogs, rats and possums. Residents are encouraged to stay away from wild animals or strays to avoid typhus.