CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Should a U.S. Border Patrol agent be held accountable for fatally shooting an unarmed 12-year-old Mexican national who was on the Mexican side of the border?

The U.S. Supreme Court has been dealing with that question for nearly 10 years.

Coastal Bend attorney Bob Hilliard represents the family of the young boy, Sergio Hernandez. Hilliard argued the family's case Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court.

Hilliard said Tuesday's hearing was mostly procedural, coming in the wake of two lower court decisions saying that Hernandez, who was technically in Mexico at the time, had no Constitutional rights in the United States.

"If we get a favorable ruling from the court, we will go back to El Paso and we will start the case nine years later. We will start the investigation. We will take depositions. We will make discovery, and we will ask for a trial setting. We will try to prove to the jury that unreasonable force was used, and Sergio's life was wrongly taken," Hilliard said.

According to Hillard, even though the case was initially thrown out very early in the legal process, he is encouraged by the questions being asked by the Justices.

Hillard said a ruling by the Supreme Court is expected in March of 2020.

