Coastal Bend bands rock out in support of Ukraine

Members from the band Left Handed Knives came up with the idea to include nine other bands in a single album titled Punk Against Putin.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend music groups are using their musical talents to benefit those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

10 local bands are rallying together to raise money for those overseas. Members from the band Left Handed Knives came up with the idea to include nine other bands in a single album titled Punk Against Putin.

Project coordinator, Tyler Chrobocinski said the effort is all about lending a helping hand.

"The more people that show up, the more money we raise, and the more that we can do to help," Chrobocinski said. "We also have local vendors, some of them who are from or have family in Ukraine. And then everything that we have is going to go towards helping that cause."

The event is taking place the first weekend of May. Residents can preorder the album through Spotify and Apple Music. Proceeds made from the album will go towards the the charity, United Help Ukraine. The charity supports refugees, veterans, and helps educate people on what's going on in the Ukraine.

In conjunction with the project, they'll host a festival at House of Rock, bringing together locals with Ukrainian ties and hopefully raise more funds.

Go do all the Pre-Saves and Pre-Ads on all your digital listening things! You can also find out how to get the physical... Posted by Left Handed Knives on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.