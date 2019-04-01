Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Thanks to the generosity of one Coastal Bend resident, men at the Salvation Army shelter in Corpus Christi now have more clothing to get them through the winter weather.

Barber Nick Garcia donated $1,200 to the Salvation Army on Thursday.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from the shelter with the details.

