Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries receive $3K grant to continue preservation efforts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEW'S parent company TEGNA has joined the local fight to protect our area waters.

The TEGNA Foundation donated $3,000 to the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program.

The non-profit is going to use that money to buy 3,000 workbooks for students who take field trips to the Nueces Delta Preserve.

That preserve is off of Hwy 77 between Calallen and Odem.

Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program Communication Manager Quinn Hendrick said it's important to provide kids with the experience of being out in the environment.

"You know if you've been there and feel that intrinsic, inspired, and you love it. You know you got to put your hands on it first. So being able to get them out here and really make that connection to bay the estuaries to everything in between I think is hugely beneficial for the youth," she said.

Hendricks told 3NEWS that 11,000 acres of wetland grass habitats make up the preserve. They plan to host up to 75 field trips a year.

