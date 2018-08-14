Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Coastal Bend residents had their concerns heard Monday night about the Port of Corpus Christi and it's potential effects on the community.

Coastal Bend Bays Foundation held and facilitated a forum at the Ortiz Center to have a conversation between the Port and the public.

"There are interested parties that range from local groups, to fisherman, to academics to business and industry and that's the purpose of the coastal issues forum to bring all of those interested parties together," said Danielle Converse, president of the Coastal Bend Bays.

What residents are interested in is the widening and deepening of the channel, the harbor island project, and the desalination initiative.

Port Aransas fisherman Kenneth Jones can see how the proposals can affect his livelihood and he's not happy.

"Any of their proposals regardless of location have a huge chance of being detrimental to the ecology of the entire bay system up to offshore up to 50 miles radius to Port Aransas," Jones said.

Sarah Garza is over the environmental planning and compliance for the Port and is dedicated to choosing the best solutions for the Coastal Bend

"We fish here," Garza said.

During the forum, Garza reassured people that particularly with the desalinization plant their research has been tedious.

"We've done the modeling we feel confident in the results of that and the technology we're proposing. We've been meeting with the parks and wildlife, we've been meeting with other stakeholders talking about that, so we feel fairly confident," Garza said.

After sitting through the meeting and speaking with the CEO of the port himself, Jones still has some concerns.

"I'm just as concerned if not more because Mr. Strawbridge speaks as if it's a certainty. Also, uh, not if I have anything to do with it," Jones said.

Jones will continue to wait and see what happens.

The Port of Corpus Christi plans to keep the public informed.

