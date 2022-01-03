Coastal Bend Bays Foundation schedules public meeting to discuss freshwater, natural resources

The featured speaker will talk about underwater archelogy in the Coastal Bend, but the meeting is open to everyone to ask questions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Bays Foundation is giving the public a chance to express their concerns about the health of area bays and estuaries.

A public meeting is set for next Monday night at Del Mar College Heritage campus on Baldwin Boulevard.

The featured speaker will talk about underwater archelogy in the Coastal Bend, but the meeting is open to everyone to ask questions.

Sharon Bailey Lewis Incoming President of the CCBF said that there are a lot of issues to surrounding area bays in the Coastal Bend.

"We bring topics that are of interest to our region," Lewis said. "And our region is 12 counties. It's from as far west as Aransas and as north as Refugio to Duvall all the way to Kennedy County. It's 12 counties so there are a lot of issues the public are concerned with concerning fresh water and our coastal natural resources."

Lewis said she heard concerns ranging from farmland runoff to contamination of oyster and dishing beds to worries about how desalination plants might affect the ecosystem.

