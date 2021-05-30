Thousands enjoy Coastal Bend beaches Memorial Day weekend

3News is told that more than twenty thousand cars made their way onto the Island on Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many locals joined scores of out-of-towners in making their way to the beach this Memorial Day weekend.



3News is told that more than twenty thousand cars made their way onto the Island on Saturday.



3News spoke with one traveler who came down from El Paso to enjoy some time here in the Coastal Bend.



"It’s close enough rather than going to California we figured this was the closest thing and at the end of the road now it just feels really nice to have the wind in your face,” said Jonathan Sholbert.

According to officials, from midnight Saturday until noon Sunday there have already been seven thousand vehicles head over to North Padre Island.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.