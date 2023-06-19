Coastal Bend beaches see quick rise in popularity as scorching heat continues

3NEWS spoke with one family who drove all the way from Oklahoma to get closer to the water this summer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is always a popular destination for those wanting to dip their toes in the sand.

But the recent heat is driving more and more visitors who are looking for a way cool off.

361 Blue Beach Concierge owner Shawn Taylor said there are ample reasons why residents are coming to our coastal waters.

"We have a little bit of a micro-climate out here on the beach. It always seems to be a little bit cooler. We get those onshore winds your seeing right now," he said.

Taylor provides rental and food deliveries to beachgoers. He said they are seeing lots of people, both locals and tourists alike, seeking refuge from the extreme heat.

"Doesn't matter what day of the week it is, you want some shade, and we are here to provide that obviously," he said.

Sheldon Palmer with Lone Star Hawaiian Ice said that since temperatures have risen, so has their business.

"During the weekends it's like four or five cars deep, all the way down to Bob Hall Pier," he said.

Palmer said a lot of visitors are in search of treats to cool them off.

"We've got water, drinks and of course, 80 flavors of ice," he said.

3NEWS spoke with one family who drove all the way from Oklahoma to get closer to the water this summer.

"Well its record breaking heat index, but on the beach it's cool," said tourist Ross Barret.

Residents are reminded to stay hydrated if they intend to stay outdoors for long periods of time.

