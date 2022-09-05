Coastal Bend Blood Center faces major set back after trailer full of supplies was stolen from parking lot

The trailer was filled with supplies needed to host blood drives. If residents have any information they are encouraged to contact the police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is facing a a major set back after one of their trailers was stolen from their parking lot.

The theft happened Friday around 7 p.m. in the evening.

The trailer was filled with supplies needed to host blood drives. If residents have any information they are encouraged to contact the police.

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING: the Coastal Bend Blood Center works year-round to keep much-needed blood donations on the... Posted by Leslie Adami on Monday, May 9, 2022

