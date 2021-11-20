Coastal Bend Blood Center goes 'hunting for donors'

Organizers with the blood center said having events like this during the holidays is meaningful for many reasons.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center was on the hunt Saturday for blood donors. The ninth annual “Hunt for Donors” blood drive was held in the parking lot of Cavender’s Boot City.

The event was in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, an organization that helps protect waterfowl and habitats across the country.

“They always let us know how important it is for them to give back to their community, they love to be able to provide the gift of life, especially during the holiday season,” Event organizer Ashley Ramirez said.

