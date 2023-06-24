Coastal Bend Blood Center host summer blood drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center held a blood drive event outside of Cavender's Boot City.
Those who showed up not only gave the gift of lift, but some walked away with prizes.
The drive was held at the start of summer due to the decline the blood center sees during this time of year.
Ashley Ramirez Community Outreach and Education Coordinator for the CBBC, spoke with 3NEWS and said, "we tend to see a decline in our blood donation due to the fact that high school students account for 30-percent of our blood supply. They are out of school, plus all the distractions that come with summer." She said, "we know it's going to be a tough time every single summer."
Lots of people showed up making an impact in the community and also making the drive a success.
If you didn't make it out just look up Coastal Bend Blood Center on all social media platforms, to see where you can help save lives.
