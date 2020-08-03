CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The need for blood donations is always strong in the Coastal Bend, and to help out with that need, the Coastal Bend Blood Center held its 6th Annual Fishing for the Donors Blood Drive today.

Blood has a shelf life so they hold events like these to make sure they have enough blood around the holidays like upcoming Spring Break.

Officials say more blood donors are needed during times like Spring Break especially with an increase of traffic accidents and other tragedies that tend to rise in that period.

Ashley Ramirez with the blood center says she always hopes to see more and more donations

"We just want to encourage our residents once again to just make that goal of yours to donate here in your community and if you already are a regular donor maybe donate more than once," said Ramirez.

If you couldn't make it out the drive today, the Coastal Bend Blood Center accepts donations every day.

All you have to do is bring a photo ID and be at least 17 years old.