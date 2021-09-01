x
Coastal Bend Blood Center hosting blood drive until 5:00 p.m.

The blood drive is taking place at Cavender’s Boot City located at 4914 SPID.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting a blood drive Saturday, January 9. The blood drive is located at Cavender’s Boot City (4914 SPID).

The blood center is taking walk ins so if you did not make an appointment you can still donate.

