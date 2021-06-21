Coastal Bend Blood Center in critical need of donations

Blood Center officials say they only have less than a days worth of supply left.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is asking residents to please come out and donate. Center officials telling 3News that they have less than a day's worth of supply.

They say after this weekend they need donations now more than ever. They say the summertime is usually difficult for the center, but right now blood centers across the nation are facing a shortage.

“We normally can try to you know purchase blood supply from sister blood centers like San Antonio, Austin, Houston. But everybody is kind of in the same boat. Everybody has this super low inventory," said Ashley Ramirez with the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

Ramirez says these next two weeks are critical in getting donations especially with Fourth of July around the corner. So, if you're able to donate you can visit the Coastal Bend Blood Centers website to look at their calendar.

They'll also be hosting their annual ‘Rock n Roll Up Your Sleeve' event at Cavender’s Boot City on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. if you're able to stop by and donate.

