Coastal Bend Blood Center kicks off 'Find the Hero in You' blood drives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center kicked off the year with the 'Find the Hero in You' blood drive on Sunday.

The blood center set up collecting locations in Portland and Alice, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day this week.

With the holidays behind us and a growing need for blood, Director of Donor Development Erin Survant said now is the best time for the community to do their part and donate.

“The holidays tend to lead to blood shortages, less people donating blood, more people on the roads and things going on where the blood usage does tend to rise,” Survant said. “So, we have this blood drive strategically placed right after the holidays so that we can build up our blood supply going into the new year.”

The drives will continue all week through next Saturday. For the full list of dates and times, click here.

