Coastal Bend Blood Center launches second annual Summer Blood Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While summer has residents rolling up their sleeves because of the heat, others are doing so to save lives.

Monday kicked off the start of the Coastal Bend Blood Center's second annual Summer Blood Drive.

Throughout this week, residents will see a mobile blood center at several H-E-B locations across the area.

Ashley Ramirez, with the blood center, said the drive is an effort to prevent blood shortages as the summer season begins.

"It is summer time, that is a difficult time for the blood center just because high school students account for 30 percent of our blood supply. They're obviously out of school, so this helps us greatly," she said.